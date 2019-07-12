× St. Josaphat Parish School staffer fined $1,000 for failing to report gun discharging incident

MILWAUKEE — One of two St. Josaphat Parish School staffers charged after a janitor admitted discharging a gun inside the school in April was in court on Friday, July 12 for a plea/sentencing hearing.

The gun in this case went off and a bullet traveled to a nearby classroom and into the path of three students. Parents and students were not notified about what happened for 13 days. Prosecutors say that is because the child’s teacher and principal tried to cover it up.

On Friday, Lisa Sarenac of Greendale entered a guilty plea to one misdemeanor count of failure to report child abuse, neglect. Afterward, Judge Mark Sanders issued a $1,000 fine.

“It’s very disappointing to find you here, Ms. Sarenac. If you had acted differently, then other parents would still be able to benefit from your skill and compassion as a teacher,” said Judge Sanders. “I’m sorry that you didn’t make better decisions that day. I’m sure you will in the future.”

The judge left it up to Sarenac if she wished to offer an apology to the school.