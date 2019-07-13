GRAFTON -- Plane lovers, this one is for you! Christina stopped by the annual Astrowings Remote Control Fun Fly on Saturday, July 13 to learn about model planes -- and the event's charitable goals.
Astrowings Remote Control Fun Fly is a fun-filled day of planes
