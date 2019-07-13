Astrowings Remote Control Fun Fly is a fun-filled day of planes

Posted 2:19 pm, July 13, 2019, by

GRAFTON -- Plane lovers, this one is for you!  Christina stopped by the annual Astrowings Remote Control Fun Fly on Saturday, July 13 to learn about model planes -- and the event's charitable goals.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.