‘Come on baby, cry for me:’ Deputy saved 12-day-old’s life after pulling driver over for speeding

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — When Deputy Will Kimbro stopped a car for speeding, he didn’t know he would end up saving a newborn’s life.

The dramatic episode, which took place during a routine patrol in Berkeley County, South Carolina on June 11, was captured by the officer’s body camera.

As Kimbro stopped the vehicle, the driver got out of the car and shouted that the baby stopped breathing after drinking from a bottle, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was limp and blueish from lack of oxygen, the sheriff’s office said.

After asking the mother, who was sitting on the passenger’s seat, for the baby’s name, the deputy put the baby on her lap, checked the pulse, and started massaging her heart as part of life-saving first aid.

“Come on baby. Cry for me. Cry for me,” he said. “Open those eyes, sweetheart.”

As the baby started crying, Kimbro said: “As long as she’s crying like that, she’s breathing. I want you to cry. Come on.”

“I think she’s gonna be OK. She’s breathing,” the officer said, to reassure the mother.

He kept performing CPR, because her breathing was on and off.

Finally, the baby’s chest started moving, meaning that she was breathing again on her own. An emergency medical team arrived, and Kimbro and the mother recounted what has happened.

The baby was taken to a hospital for observation and released, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Carli R. Drayton.

“As far as we know, the baby has been doing well,” Drayton said.

“Because of Deputy Kimbro’s steadfast, professional, and heroic response, the 12-day-old baby was able to live,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Kimbro was awarded a medal for his heroic actions.