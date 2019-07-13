Florida man caught hiding heroin, crack in his buttocks, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after deputies reportedly found him hiding drugs in a very personal place.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled Derick McKay over for speeding July 11.

Derick McKay (PHOTO: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

When he started talking to McKay, he noticed that he seemed nervous, and that there was a smell of marijuana. McKay claimed he didn’t have anything illegal in his custody, but deputies investigated further.

After he was brought to jail for driving on a suspended license, McKay confessed to hiding narcotics in his buttocks, deputies said.

He then proceeded to remove more than a dozen small baggies from his behind, including a small baggie of crack, eight small baggies of heroin, two small baggies of Molly, a small baggie of marijuana, 12 Lortab pills and 12 Oxycodone pills.

McKay was facing multiple charges, and was being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office said he had a criminal history dating back to 2008.

