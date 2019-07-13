Medical examiner: Woman struck by vehicle, killed near Edgerton and Forest Home in Hales Corners

Hales Corners Police Department

HALES CORNERS — The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called out to Edgerton and Forest Home in Hales Corners Saturday night, July 13 after a woman was struck by a vehicle and killed.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were under investigation.

FOX6 News reached out to police for further details, including whether the striking driver remained on scene. We’re awaiting a response.

