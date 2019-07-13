Prevent water damage to your tech this summer with these hot tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summer is finally here, and that means it’s time for some water fun. But you may want to be mindful of those hazards of ruining your favorite gadgets while you’re hanging out by the pool, at the beach or on a boat this summer. On Saturday, July 13, Nathan Fricke form AT&T stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios with some tips for preventing water damage to your tech.

Just when you least expect it... Bam! You’re wet, your clothes are wet and your phone or tablet or headphones are soaked, too. The good news is there’s a lot you can do to avoid a costly drenching. Many items, including speakers, smartphones, smartwatches, trackers and cases can take a dive a still come out working fine.