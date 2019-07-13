× Sheriff: Man mistook wife for intruder, fatally shot her

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. — A man mistook his wife for an intruder and shot her early Thursday morning, July 11, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. inside the couple’s home on Desoto Avenue, off the I-94 Service Drive in Ypsilanti Township.

According to investigators, the man, 30, and woman, 31, suspected an attempted home invasion earlier in the day.

“So he’s a little bit on edge, goes to sleep, thinks his wife is next to him. When wakes up again, sees what he thinks is someone who is in his home, grabs his weapon and pulls the trigger,” said Derrick Jackson with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Jackson, the couple’s 4-year-old first spoke to a 911 operator, explaining their mother couldn’t breathe. Then, the husband took the phone, indicating he had shot his wife in the chest.

The woman died from her injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies said they believed this was a tragic accident, one that shook the small neighborhood where it happened.

“I was so shocked,” said Alexandria Fullbright, who lives down the the street. “There was police cars all down the street. There’s tape, detectives.”

The man was taken into custody following the shooting. Jackson said he was released Friday afternoon. Charges were not filed.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office sent the report back to the sheriff’s office to get more information on the case.