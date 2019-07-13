‘We’re going to help:’ Motorcyclists ride together to support the Milwaukee Junior Fire Institute

MILWAUKEE — For the second time, bikers geared up for a ride to raise awareness and funding for the Milwaukee Junior Fire Institute. The proceeds from the ride would make a world of difference for those dreaming of becoming a first responder.

“These kids are experiencing what fire is like for the first time,” explained Lt. Jeff Halsey, Milwaukee Fire Department.

At the Milwaukee Junior Fire Institute, young people, ages 14-20, learn firsthand what it takes to be a firefighter during a four-day overnight camp which would not be possible without the bikers.

“Without their support, we would not be able to make this program work,” said Halsey.

For the second-straight year, dozens of bikers on Saturday, July 13 took part in a ride benefiting the Milwaukee Junior Fire Institute.

“They get to dig their hands in on what it might be like to be a firefighter, paramedic, or EMT,” said MFD Assistant Chief Aaron Lipski of the camp.

The group took off from the House of Harley and ended their ride at the Milwaukee Police and Fire Academy. The ride raised money to put on the camp, which is solely run by volunteers. The funds would provide supplies, food, and equipment, allowing the young people to stay safe while training.

“This will relieve an enormous amount of pressure,” said Lipski.

It wasn’t just the funding that was important, but also, the hearts of the young people supported by the bikers riding on Saturday.

“More than that, it was the spirit of an entire group of motorcycle riders who are from and about the City of Milwaukee,” said Lipski. “They came together and said, ‘This is a good program, and we’re going to help.'”

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Milwaukee Junior Fire Institute.