Woman arrested after children left in hot car

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman faces three felony counts of injury to a child after police say she left three children in a hot car.

About 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Boise Police officers were called to a report of three children left alone in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 8200 block of West Fairview Avenue in Boise.

“It’s believed the children, ages eleven, one, and one-month-old, were in the car for about twenty minutes. The door to the car was unlocked, two windows were partially rolled down and the car was turned off,” according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Officers said the children were acting normal, but sweating. Paramedics assessed the children’s condition; it was advised they were doing fine, and they were released to the custody of a family member, the release said.

While police were waiting for paramedics, the children’s mother -– later identified as Sauda Cyizanye, 27, Boise — came out of a nearby store. She was arrested on three charges of felony injury to a child and booked into the Ada County Jail.

BPD reminds people to never leave a child in an unattended car, even with the windows down.

They also offer these tips:

Check to make sure all children leave the car when you reach your destination.

Don’t overlook sleeping infants.

Teach children not to play in or around cars.

Keep car keys out of reach and sight.

Always lock car doors and trunks, especially when parked in the driveway or near the home.

Keep rear fold-down seats closed to help prevent kids from getting into the trunk from inside the car.

Be wary of child-resistant locks. Teach older children how to disable the driver’s door locks if they unintentionally become entrapped in a motor vehicle.

Contact your automobile dealership about getting your vehicle retrofitted with a trunk-release mechanism.