31-year-old man dead following motorcycle crash in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A 31-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Caledonia early morning Sunday, July 14.

According to police, the man was headed east on County Line Road when it appears he lost control of his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unknown whether or not the man was under the influence.