× Body recovered of father last seen trying to rescue children from Wisconsin River

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The body of a father, 53, who was last seen trying to rescue his children from the Wisconsin River below the Prairie du Sac Dam on Saturday, July 13, was recovered by authorities on Sunday, July 14, according to our partners at WMTV in Madison.

According to WMTV, the Sauk County Communications Center received a report from boaters regarding a body in the Wisconsin River between Mazomanie and Arena, about 10 miles downstream from the Prairie du Sac Dam just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders located the man’s body.

No foul play was suspected, and his death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The identity of the deceased was being withheld, pending notification of the family.

A rescue mission got underway on Saturday afternoon, after five people went into the water near the dam, including three children, at around 9 a.m. All three children were wearing life jackets, but swam far from shore, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

The father and mother attempted to rescue the children.

The mother and all three children got out of the water, but the father did not resurface.