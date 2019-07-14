× Construction worker hailed as hero after catching baby, toddler from a burning building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mason Fierro was hailed as a hero after catching a 2-month-old baby girl and toddler from an apartment window during a fire in northeastern Albuquerque Friday, July 12.

The construction worker told CNN affiliate KOAT-TV he and others were putting a roof on the building next door when the flames began.

A man was screaming from a window on the second story of the apartment complex with the baby and toddler hanging out of the window, Fierro told KOAT. The rest of the construction crew brought ladders over, when Fierro told the man to drop his children.

“He dropped her. I caught her. Then, they bring out another little boy, 2 or 3 years old. Then, we caught him as well,” Fierro said.

Lt. Tom Ruiz, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Fire Rescue, told CNN the fire sent three people to the hospital. The two children were taken to the hospital by family, and one person was taken by ambulance for smoke inhalation. All were in stable condition, Ruiz said.

The apartment complex was “a total loss,” he said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Ruiz said even though firefighters were on scene within five minutes, he’s glad Fierro and the other workers were quick to act.

“Those people were in dire need of rescue — weren’t able to wait on us,” Ruiz said.

Fierro said he shouldn’t be the only one getting praise, though, because he couldn’t have done it without the help of the rest of the crew.

“Those kids are alive because of what those construction workers did — quickly and concisely,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz also said the fire department doesn’t recommend attempting a rescue without the proper equipment.

“That’s something we’d like for them to leave to us,” he said. “Those construction workers already had equipment. They made the decision to act, and that can be more commended than anything else.”