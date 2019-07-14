Duchess Meghan meets Queen Bey at ‘The Lion King’ premiere

LONDON — Two royal couples showed up at “The Lion King” premiere on Sunday, July 14.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attended the European premiere of the movie in London. Shortly after, pop royalty — Beyoncé and Jay-Z — arrived.

Meghan hugged both Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Beyoncé congratulated the royals on the birth of their baby Archie, according to The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English.

Jay-Z even threw in some parenting advice for the new parents: “Always find time for yourself.”

Not just anyone gets a hug from a royal — and etiquette dictates that normal people aren’t supposed to touch royals unless they initiate it first. But clearly Queen Bey and Jay-Z aren’t ordinary people.

Beyoncé stars as the lioness Nala in Disney’s remake of the 1994 animated classic.

Earlier this week, Disney released “Spirit,” one of the songs for the movie’s soundtrack sung by Beyoncé.

