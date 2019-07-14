Enjoy great mac and cheese at Grate Mac and Cheese! 🧀

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Comfort food is one of life's greatest joys -- and there's no comfort food quite as homey as macaroni and cheese. Sunday, July 14 is National Mac and Cheese Day -- and to celebrate, Abby Hansen and Kim Prom stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios to talk about Grate Mac and Cheese!

The ladies brought along a few of Grate's signature mac and cheese varieties, including BBQ pork mac and cheese, bacon cheeseburger mac and cheese, nacho mac and cheese, Mexican street corn mac and cheese and roasted tomato pesto mac and cheese. Yum!

Grate has two locations in the Milwaukee area. Click HERE to learn more!