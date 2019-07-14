July 14
-
‘Giannis MVP Celebration’ set for Sunday afternoon, July 14 at Fiserv Forum plaza
-
Preparations are underway for Bastille Days 2019, including erection of Eiffel Tower replica
-
Bastille Days brings classic French cuisine to downtown Milwaukee
-
‘It’s a historic day for Milwaukee:’ Giannis’ 1st shoe is flying off the shelves
-
The Hop will transform into ‘Le Hop’ for Bastille Days
-
-
July 6
-
Hooray! Partners extend support of lakefront fireworks in Milwaukee to 2020
-
July 11
-
July 10
-
‘We will have a chance:’ 1-on-1 with Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst
-
-
Police: David Ortiz shot in ambush at bar in Dominican Republic
-
Bastille Days is ‘one of the nation’s largest french-themed celebrations’
-
Behind the scenes look at Wauwatosa 4th of July parade