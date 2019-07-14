× Milwaukee man taken to hospital via Flight for Life after crash involving pickup in Racine County

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND — A Milwaukee man, 44, was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after a crash Sunday morning, July 14 in the Village of Raymond in Racine County.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:15 a.m., the Milwaukee man failed to stop for a stop sign, and his pickup truck struck a vehicle driven by a woman, 21, from LaCrosse.

The LaCrosse woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There were no other occupants in either of the vehicles.

The crash happened on 76th Street at County Highway G. The pickup was headed westbound on County Highway G, and the LaCrosse woman was headed northbound on 76th Street. Both vehicles left the roadway as a result of the crash.

Traffic was restricted at the intersection for about three hours so officials could investigate.