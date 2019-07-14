‘People want their fix:’ Fresh beignets consistently draw huge crowds to Bastille Days

MILWAUKEE — Bastille Days wraps up this weekend as thousands of Milwaukeeans immerse themselves in French culture. One popular vendor had lines before the festival even opened.

Just four ingredients — water, flour, yeast and milk — make up the dough of one of the most popular treats at Bastille Days: a French beignet.

“It’s fresh and it’s with sugar, so it’s always good,” said Laurence Bechu from the Beignets Francais Booth.

The booth has been at the festival for 25 years, selling thousands of beignets as people line up to get one before the festival opens Sunday.

“Probably 60,000, I would say,” said Bechu.

“I’ve had two a day since the start of the festival on Thursday,” said Lauren Nachtigall, events and marketing manager for the festival.

Vendors say it’s nearly impossible to find a fresh beignet in Milwaukee, so thousands of people come back every year to Bastille Days to get their fix.

“People always want their little fix on their beignets,” said James Bechu-Quarles, who also works at the Beignets Francais booth. “That’s why they come here.”

The doughy French treats are just one part of French culture brought to Cathedral Square in Milwaukee. The French festival is one of the nation’s largest French-themed celebrations. Festival workers say this year was another successful one.

“We’ve had great turnout, great crowds and beautiful weather,” said Nachtigall.

Of course, both workers and attendees were immersed in the food the festival has to offer.

“I’m going back to my beignet now,” said Bechu.