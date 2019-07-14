Saying ‘Au revoir!’ to Bastille Days 2019 🇫🇷

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Bastille Days 2019 is nearly finished! Christina stopped by the French festival on Sunday, July 14 to check out what Bastille Days has to offer visitors on the final day. See you next year!

About Bastille Days

Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s popular french festival and one of the nation’s largest french-themed celebrations, returns to downtown Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park, July 11 – 14. The free four-day bash attracts over 250,000 visitors annually who enjoy live music, an international marketplace, chef and wine demos, French and Cajun cuisine, roaming busker entertainment and a signature 43-foot Eiffel Tower replica offering hourly light shows.

Bastille Days is located in Downtown Milwaukee and centered around Cathedral Square Park, providing a unique setting that both residents and visitors of East Town, always find charming.

The event is known for the impromptu street performers, roaming minstrels, and a variety of interactive and musical entertainment. Bastille Days also boasts a wide variety of some of the best restaurant vendors in Milwaukee!