Serious crash closes lanes on I-41/94 NB at County G in Racine County; police close ramps

RACINE COUNTY — A serious crash closed lanes on I-41/94 northbound at County Highway G Sunday night, July 14 in Racine County.

Caledonia police said the crash involved a semi, and police were shutting down access to ramps at County Highway G and County Highway K. Mount Pleasant police were shutting down ramps at State Highway 20.

Police asked that drivers avoid the area, and find alternate routes.

The crash happened hours after officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared video featuring Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling discussing safety in construction zones, after several serious crashes on the stretch of I-94 North-South this summer.

WisDOT uses strategies to encourage and enforce safety in construction zones. Warning signage, pavement markings and increased enforcement won’t help if drivers don’t do their part. Here’s how you can make work zones safer: #WorkZoneSafety pic.twitter.com/8lsADMNl21 — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) July 14, 2019