2 men plead not guilty in shooting death of Montez Mcafee near 45th and Wright

MILWAUKEE — Two men charged in connection with a deadly shooting and pursuit were in court Monday, July 15.

Joe Bohannon and Shantrell Coleman, each 22, both waived their preliminary hearings, and pleaded not guilty. Scheduling conferences were set for Aug. 6.

Bohannon faces four charges:

First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime

First degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer

Felony bail jumping

Coleman faces two charges:

First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime

First degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime

They’re charged in connection with the June 29 shooting death of Montez Mcafee, 21, near 45th and Wright. He was shot and killed while in a vehicle in the area.

According to prosecutors, undercover officers witnessed the shooting, during which an AK-style rifle was fired four to five times. Police rendered aid, and said another man in the vehicle was also shot. At last check, that man was in grave condition.

Police chased the suspect vehicle until it crashed. Bohannon was arrested, while got away. Coleman was arrested on July 8.

Tiffany Mcafee said her son was a father of two.

Bohannon was out on $5,000 cash bond in a separate case at the time this shooting occurred.