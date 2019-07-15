2nd man charged in shooting death of 13-year-old Sandra Parks pleads guilty, sentenced to prison

MILWAUKEE — The second man charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Sandra Parks pleaded guilty Monday, July 15.

Untrell Oden, 28, entered the plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was then sentenced to serve two years and six months in prison, and two years and six months’ extended supervision, with credit for 240 days time served.

According to prosecutors, Oden helped Isaac Barnes hide his guns after the shooting.

Barnes on June 11 pleaded guilty to first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The state agreed to drop a fourth charge of witness intimidation. That charge was filed after prosecutors said Barnes tried to convince his co-defendant, Untrell Oden, not to testify against him.

The change of plea came on the second day of Barnes’ trial — the first full day of testimony. While the third witness was testifying, Barnes interrupted the court and said he wanted to plead guilty because he didn’t want to make people have to take the stand who didn’t want to testify.

Parks was struck by a bullet that entered her home near 13th and Hopkins on Nov. 19, 2018, and died from her injuries. According to prosecutors, Barnes fired a gun in the area, and one of the bullets went through Parks’ window — striking and killing her.

“She said, ‘Mama, call the police. I’ve been shot’,” said Bernice Parks, Sandra Parks’ mother.

“I just want my family to know — I just don’t want them to go on thinking it just happened. Like, it just happened. Like, it’s a motive behind it,” said Barnes said.

The judge told Barnes he could make a statement about the motive during sentencing, which was scheduled for Aug. 23. Bernice Parks said she would ask for life in prison.