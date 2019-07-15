Live: Massive semi fire closes I-43 NB/SB at North Avenue

Archery is her stress relief and performing is her passion.

Posted 12:00 am, July 15, 2019, by

 

Germantown - Meguire Hennes has been performing most of her life. Her dad was a musician and her mom a dancer. This summer Meguire auditioned and received a role of principle performer for the prestigious Kids From Wisconsin traveling troupe. She is a singer, dancer, song writer and musician. Meguire and her three sisters started a cover band they call, Band Hennes.  Meguire is a graduate of eAchieve Online Academy and will be attending Montclair State University in New Jersey to study fashion business and musical theater. She was given the name, Meguire, after coach Al McGuire. The middle name, Alison, was considered but overruled in the end (MeGuire Al). She enjoys the sport of archery. She has competed in a few tournaments. Meguire says that archery is her stress relief when her performing schedule gets overwhelming.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.