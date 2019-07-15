Archery is her stress relief and performing is her passion.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Germantown - Meguire Hennes has been performing most of her life. Her dad was a musician and her mom a dancer. This summer Meguire auditioned and received a role of principle performer for the prestigious Kids From Wisconsin traveling troupe. She is a singer, dancer, song writer and musician. Meguire and her three sisters started a cover band they call, Band Hennes. Meguire is a graduate of eAchieve Online Academy and will be attending Montclair State University in New Jersey to study fashion business and musical theater. She was given the name, Meguire, after coach Al McGuire. The middle name, Alison, was considered but overruled in the end (MeGuire Al). She enjoys the sport of archery. She has competed in a few tournaments. Meguire says that archery is her stress relief when her performing schedule gets overwhelming.