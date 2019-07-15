Caught on camera: Suspects sought after stealing $118 in merchandise from Woodman’s

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people accused of stealing from Woodman’s Food Market. The theft happened on Saturday, July 13.

According to police, around 5:30 p.m. two suspects stole $118.89 worth of merchandise. Police say a female exited the store passing all points of sale without rendering payment.

A second male suspect followed her out of the store and both suspects entered the same GMC Yukon — bearing WI registration NZ9899. It was driven by a third unidentified male suspect.

If able to identify any of the subjects please contact Officer Lorenz with the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.