Deff-initely Milwaukee: Pat Connaughton

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh chats with Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton.

It’s the off season for the NBA, but Milwaukee is still riding high after one of the best season’s in Bucks’ history. Connaughton and Carl Deffenbaugh have known each other since his time at Notre Dame, when Deffenbaugh was a sports anchor in South Bend covering Connaughton’s run to the Elite Eight as number 24 with the Irish. He’s one of the rare athletes to go pro in two sports — drafted in the 4th round by the Orioles. But, he put his baseball career on the back-burner to chase his basketball dreams. After three years with Portland, Connaughton’s adjusting to a new team and city.

Deffenbaugh and Connaughton sat down at the Buck’s training facility at the end of the regular season. Connaughton tells all about the banner season giving insight into the Bucks including some humorous superlatives and playing side-by-side with Giannis Antetokounmpo. He, also, shares a bit about his past including his illustrious time in high school chorus.

