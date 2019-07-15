× ‘Fully engulfed:’ Fire causes $100,000 in damage to shed in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Firefighters on Sunday night, July 14 responded to the scene of a shed fire on Kettle View Drive near Badger Road in the Town of Kewaskum. The call came in around 9 p.m.

The shed, which had become fully engulfed, was extinguished by fire personnel. The shed, and its contents, were a total loss estimated at over $100,000.

Kettle View Drive was closed in the area for approximately three hours, to facilitate firefighting.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire personnel responded from the following departments: Kewaskum, West Bend, Boltonville, Kohlsville, Campbellsport, Theresa, Fillmore, Allenton, and Jackson. Kewaskum Police also assisted.