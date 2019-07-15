Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In the heart of Milwaukee Fifth Ward is a small company that's making some big items. Brian Kramp spent the morning giving us an inside look at Scathain -- one of the area's most sought after design and build firms.

About Scathain (website)

We are a group of passionate artisans dedicated to bringing your visions to life. metal, wood, and mirror come together with our meticulous craftsmanship and incredibly unique designs. We are a design build firm that combines old world techniques with a Midwestern work ethic to craft beautiful artistic furnishings and functional accents that last for generations.

Our artisans access a diverse mosaic of art mediums to produce high quality architectural elements and furnishings. our compulsive ingenuity drives your project with an unrelenting wellspring of fresh and creative concepts. We've held the hand of consumers who once only turned to reserved and safe methods, and led them to a new and different spectrum of expressing beauty and authenticity in their space. we pride ourselves on making things happen. combined with the strongest desire for customer satisfaction, we bring you to the essence of the Scathain experience.