× Man with lengthy drug history arrested after hash, mushrooms, meth, crack, MDMA, found in home

BURLINGTON — A man on probation in a drug case was arrested Thursday, July 11 after drugs were found when a search warrant was executed at his home on Market Street near Sheldon Street in Burlington.

Racine County sheriff’s officials said the search warrant was executed as a result of multiple controlled purchases from the home.

In the home, investigators ound 38.6 grams of hash, 94.6 grams of mushrooms, 18.7 grams of crystal meth, 11.1 grams of crack, 3.5 grams of MDMA, 20 Suboxone strips, a digital scale, packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia.

The 48-year-old man was taken into custody for a probation violation.

Sheriff’s officials said the convicted felon has a lengthy criminal history involving drugs in Wisconsin and several other states. He was released from prison within the last year, and was on probation for possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

The following charges were recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office in the latest case:

Possession of THC with intent to deliver

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

Possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver

Possession of MDMA with intent to deliver

Possession of Schedule III drugs with intent to deliver

Keeper of a drug house for sales/manufacture

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Repeat drug offender, within 1,000 feet of a park

“(This man) has a criminal history of selling dangerous and oftentimes deadly drugs. Repeat drug offenders need to have harsher penalties. How many more drug overdoses will occur before our criminal justice system wakes up?” said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.