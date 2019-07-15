× Milwaukee Health Department urges residents to stay safe in hot weather

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) urged residents on Monday, July 15 to take steps to stay cool and safe during our stretch of warmer than usual temperatures.

The MHD, in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommends the public take the following precautions during hot weather conditions:

Stay Cool

Slow down and limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries.

Never leave children, persons with a disability, or pets in a parked car – as temperatures can become life threatening within minutes.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help you cool down.

Use fans to increase ventilation, unless temperatures exceed 90 degrees at which fans become ineffective in reducing heat-related illness.

Check in on those most-at-risk twice a day: Infants and young children; Older adults; People with disabilities; People with psychiatric illnesses, and people with chronic heart or lung problems; Overweight persons; Those who work outdoors or in hot settings; and People taking certain medications related to blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health.



Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day regardless of thirst, to avoid dehydration.

Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as these can increase heat effects.

Remind others to drink enough water.

Stay Informed

Check local news and weather reports for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.

Be aware of symptoms of heat-related illness: Heat exhaustion symptoms include: heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, or fainting. Heat stroke symptoms include: extremely high body temperature, hot and dry skin (no sweating), rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or unconsciousness.

If you are experiencing symptoms in times of high heat, move to air conditioning, drink water, get under a fan, and put on cool washcloths. If symptoms worsen or don’t improve, please visit your local urgent care or emergency room.

In conditions of high or extreme heat, the MHD encourages residents to seek out designated cool sites. A list of cooling sites in Milwaukee, as well as heat safety tips, can be found online at milwaukee.gov/hotweathersafety.