Milwaukee police seek shooter after man struck during argument

MILWAUKEE — An argument between two people near 34th and Center led to a shooting on Monday morning, July 15, Milwaukee police said.

Officials said a 33-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening in the shooting that happened around 9 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital — and was expected to survive.

Police were seeking the shooter, and investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.