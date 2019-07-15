× MPD: Suspects sought after serious hit-and-run crash on city’s lower east side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a vehicle and driver after a serious hit-and-run crash that happened on the city’s lower east side early Monday, July 15.

Officials say the crash happened near Wells and Marshall just before 4 a.m. Monday. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.

A 38-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life threatening injuries as a result of the crash — and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

