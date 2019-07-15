× Officer Rittner’s widow to throw 1st pitch at Miller Park as Brewers take on Braves

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will honor Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner during the game Monday night, July 15 at Miller Park vs. the Atlanta Braves.

Rittner’s widow, Caroline, was scheduled to throw out the first pitch, and the Brewers said they would present her with a jersey that hung in the clubhouse during spring training.

Milwaukee police will take part in the national anthem.

The game was scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Monday.

Jordan Fricke on Friday, July 12 was convicted in Officer Rittner’s death. The jury found the 27-year-old man guilty of four counts: first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon — two counts, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Fricke will be sentenced on Aug. 29.

Prosecutors said Fricke fatally shot Rittner through Fricke’s apartment door as Rittner and other officers executed a search warrant in February at Fricke’s home near 12th and Manitoba in a drugs and firearms investigation. The defense argued Fricke fired in self-defense, and he was unaware it was the police outside.