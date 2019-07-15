Open Record: Prepared for anything

Posted 6:00 am, July 15, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Jenna Sachs and Bryan Polcyn are joined by chief photojournalist Andrew Konkle to discuss the unique places being a journalist takes you. Konkle reveals why he always has a shovel and a lunch box full of stickers. Polcyn explains why he spent a day in jail. And, Sachs shares her brief brush with superstar Sir Paul McCartney.

Related show links:

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.