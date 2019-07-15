Open Record: Prepared for anything

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Jenna Sachs and Bryan Polcyn are joined by chief photojournalist Andrew Konkle to discuss the unique places being a journalist takes you. Konkle reveals why he always has a shovel and a lunch box full of stickers. Polcyn explains why he spent a day in jail. And, Sachs shares her brief brush with superstar Sir Paul McCartney.

