Portillo’s celebrates National Hot Dog Week with 2 for $5 hot dogs 🌭

MILWAUKEE —Portillo’s is celebrating National Hot Dog Week with special offers starting, Monday, July 15.

Guests that place an online order on portillos.com or visit the brand’s restaurants now through July 21 can purchase two hot dogs for just $5.

The promotion coincides with National Hot Dog Month, a food holiday celebrated each July by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

“There is nothing we love more than honoring our iconic Chicago-style hot dog,” said Michael Osanloo, CEO of Portillo’s. “Even after 56 years, our hot dogs remain true to that which were once served out of the original hot dog stand, The Dog House. We look forward to celebrating many more years of this delicious eat.”

According to a press release, Portillo’s National Hot Dog Week offer does not extend to orders of the Jumbo Hot Dog, Chili Cheese Dog, Jumbo Chili Cheese Dog, Char-Grilled Maxwell Street Polish Sausage, Fast Packs, or catering orders. Offer while supplies last; some restrictions may apply.