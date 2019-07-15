Scathain is ‘a group of passionate artisans dedicated to bringing your visions to life’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In the heart of Milwaukee Fifth Ward is a small company that's making some big items. Brian Kramp spent the morning giving us an inside look at Scathain -- one of the area's most sought after design and build firms.

About Scathain (website)

We are a group of passionate artisans dedicated to bringing your visions to life. Metal, wood, and mirror come together with our meticulous craftsmanship and incredibly unique designs. We are a design build firm that combines old world techniques with a Midwestern work ethic to craft beautiful artistic furnishings and functional accents that last for generations.

