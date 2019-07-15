× ‘Substantial amount:’ Driver arrested after 75 pounds of meth found in vehicle in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers in Bonner Springs, Kansas were at the center of a large methamphetamine bust on Thursday, July 11.

The Bonner Springs Police Department posted on its Facebook page late Thursday details of the bust, which happened Thursday afternoon along a portion of Interstate 70 that runs through the city.

It quickly became clear after the officer pulled over a vehicle that it was carrying a “substantial amount” of meth, and the officer called for backup.

After further investigation, officers located a total of nearly 75 pounds of meth and arrested the driver.