Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin issues emergency call for blood donations

MILWAUKEE — With below normal summer donations leaving the blood supply at dangerously low levels, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is issuing an emergency appeal for blood donations.

All blood types are needed, but there is less than half a day supply of critically important O-positive and O-negative blood types, which are used in emergency rooms, Flight for Life, and are given to trauma patients. The low levels put patients, and those in traumas, at risk.

Donors are asked to make an appointment today by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or by going online at versiti.org/Wisconsin. All of Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin’s donor centers have extended hours until 8 p.m. Monday, and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17.

Milwaukee blood drives this week: