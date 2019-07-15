× Waukesha County Fair temporarily lifts carry-in ban on water bottles

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Fair has temporarily lifted its carry-in ban on water bottles for the entire Fair, July 17-21 because forecast includes temperatures in the 90s throughout the week.

Fairgoers are encouraged to bring in a sealed water bottle or a clear, empty water bottle (one per person) to fill on the grounds and stay hydrated. Water fountains are located in the Arena Building on the south end of the grounds, and in and around the Forum Marketplace in the middle of the grounds.

Also this year, Culligan is offering free water samples, and sponsor Pepsi is serving Gatorade and water.

Fairgoers can cool off in the misting tent located on the south end of the Fairgrounds near the air-conditioned Arena building, in the air-conditioned Forum Marketplace, and in the 4-H Kitchen, while enjoying an ice cream cone or cream puff.