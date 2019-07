Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know you can take free Zumba classes! Michael Belot with the Milwaukee Bucks joins Real Milwaukee wiht more on all the free fitness classes being offered outside Fiserv Forum.

There are five free weekly fitness classes on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. They run through September. You don't have to register to take classes, but you do need to fill out a waiver online or in person.