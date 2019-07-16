A look at the most anticipated movies hitting the box office this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new report finds Wisconsin's favorite movie from the 1990s was Titanic. It also happened to be the most popular film across the country, which really is no surprise. It was the highest domestic grossing film of the decade. The other popular movies were Men in Black, Forest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, Toy Story 2, Home Alone and Austin Powers.

This report comes as several remakes of 90s classics are hitting theaters this summer. Gino joins Real Milwaukee wiht some of the most anticipated movies hitting the box office this month.