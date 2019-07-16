Caught on camera: $171 worth of handbags, clothing stolen from T.J. Maxx in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — – The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on July 15.

According to police, two female suspects exited the store around 9:45 a.m. with $171.95 worth of unpaid handbags and clothing.

They were last seen leaving the parking lot in a red sedan.

Suspect #1 is described as a female, black, late teens, with a thin build. She was wearing a purple tank top with jean shorts and black sandals.

Suspect #2 is described as female, black, early 20’s, with a medium build. She was wearing a white tank top with jean shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play