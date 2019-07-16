Celebrating 50 years since landing on the moon at Horwitz-Deremer Planetarium

WAUKESHA -- Nearly 50 years ago the Apollo 11 landed on the moon and to mark the historic event the Horwitz-Deremer Planetarium in Waukesha is throwing a family-friendly event.

About Horwitz-Deremer Planetarium (website)

A new planetarium was built in 2005 to replace the original facility and is located in Waukesha County’s Retzer Nature Center. In the Spring of 2018, the planetarium was renamed. David A. DeRemer was director of the planetarium from 1978 to 2018. In 2005, Dave received the Lifetime Excellence in Education Award from the Waukesha Education Foundation and was instrumental in fund-raising, planning, and building the new planetarium. To honor Dave’s commitment to the success of the planetarium and to recognize his dedication to the students and community of Waukesha, the “Friends of the Planetarium” and School Board of Waukesha voted to rename the planetarium the Horwitz – DeRemer Planetarium.

The planetarium is not only an accurate day and night sky projection system, but the program serves as a district and community science resource center. School and community programs are designed to meet state and national astronomy standards, but these programs also present fundamental science concepts of weather, climate, chemistry, physics, and earth science.