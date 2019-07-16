Dads featured on Huggies diaper boxes, in ads, for 1st time

Huggies

IRVING, Texas — Diapers are a dad thing, not just a mom thing, and Huggies has finally caught on.

For the first time, the company featured fathers front and center with babies in ads and packaging — quite a shift for the company that once received criticism for ads that portrayed fathers as disconnected from their kids.

There are seven different box designs in the new premium diaper line — three with men and babies, and four with women and babies.

The new diapers tout plant-based ingredients, leak protection, and “ultimate softness.”

The boxes are black, which officials said was done to make the diapers feel like a premium product.

They were rolled out to stores in July.

Huggies is marketed by Kimberly-Clark.

