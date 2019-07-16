‘I was determined:’ After 10 surgeries following crash, Slinger woman encourages others to donate blood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLINGER -- A Slinger woman nearly lost her life in a traumatic car wreck, but almost three years later, she is coming full circle -- in more ways than one.

"I was just overwhelmed. I was scared, but I was determined," said Mallory Wiest.

Wiest was determined to survive, and take back control of her life following a devastating car accident that changed everything.

"I never in my life expected this would happen to me," said Wiest.

On July 22, 2016, Wiest said she and some friends were headed to a concert. Wiest was in the front passenger seat when the car was T-boned while making a left-hand turn along Highway 60 near Lovers Lane.

"I was extricated from the car," Wiest said.

Wiest was flown to Children's Hospital, where she stayed in the ICU for two weeks. In the coming days, she underwent several surgeries for a broken femur and pelvis, shattered facial bones, and other trauma. Due to the amount of blood she was losing, she also required numerous blood transfusions.

"I wouldn't have been able to last in surgery," said Wiest.

After her release from the hospital, Wiest continued physical, speech, and occupational therapy. Within three-and-a-half months, she took her first steps since the crash.

"I was just so full of joy. I was so proud of myself for making it that far," said Wiest.

Wiest is now 20, and will be a junior at Marquette University. She's studying nursing -- specifically pediatric trauma.

"My goal is to work on the same floor that I stayed on," said Wiest.

With the three-year anniversary of her accident approaching, Wiest's journey to recover has come full circle. She had her 10th surgery in June.

"That was hopefully the last one," Wiest said.

On July 20, a blood drive will be held in her honor, to help patients just like her.

"If there's another trauma, another emergency, another patient like Mallory -- who is in desperate, dire need of blood -- we need those donations on-hand to save lives," said Matt Queen, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.

"You're going to change their life, no matter what the purpose is," said Wiest.

Wiest and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are hosting the upcoming blood drive at the Slinger Fire Department -- located at 201 Oak Street -- on Saturday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to noon. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.