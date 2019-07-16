× Jake Patterson, Jayme Closs’ kidnapper moved out of Wisconsin

WAUPUN — Jake Patterson, the man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and killed her parents, has been transferred to a prison out of Wisconsin — according to a report from WLUK.

The report says state records indicate the move happened Monday, July 15 but do not say where he was transferred to.

Patterson was being housed at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun. He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.