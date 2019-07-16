× Manson murder house up for sale

LOS ANGELES — The address is 3311 Waverly Drive in Los Angeles.

From the sidewalk you can see the iconic water fountain out front and from the sky you can see the rest of the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home built back in the 1920s.

It’s what happened inside the home back in August of 1969 that forever put it in the infamous pages of history, and it now seems one of the hottest properties on the market in all of Los Angeles.

The house is where the infamous LaBianca murders took place. The supermarket chain owner Leno LaBianco and his wife, Rosemary were both brutally murdered by the Manson family. The victim’s blood was used to spell out “Healter Skelter” on the refrigerator.

Listing pictures from the real estate website Redfin show the more than 1,600-square foot home from the Italian tile floor in the living room to the pink tile of the bathroom to the back patio and pool, and its sweeping views all the way to the San Gabriel Mountains.

Still, you would think what happened inside that dark night 50 years ago next month, would be more than enough to keep the house empty. Instead, it's had several owners through the years.