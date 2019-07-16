Officials: Convicted felon charged with selling cocaine in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A 39-year-old Racine County man is facing several charges for allegedly selling cocaine.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Metro Drug Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant near 15th Street and Park Avenue on Tuesday, July 16.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, tips led them to 39-year-old Terry Jackson, who is a convicted felon with a history of selling drugs in Wisconsin and Illinois. Jackson was out on bond for a battery/disorderly conduct domestic abuse from a case in March 2019.
Officials found the following in the home:
- 39.2 grams of cocaine
- 1.3 grams of THC
- digital scale
- cutting agent
- two cell phones
- two quest cards, one with cocaine residue on it
Jackson was transported to the Racine County Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver 15-40 grams
- Possession of THC
- Keeper of a drug place
- Repeat drug offender
- Bail jumping
