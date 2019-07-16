Officials: Convicted felon charged with selling cocaine in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A 39-year-old Racine County man is facing several charges for allegedly selling cocaine.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Metro Drug Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant near 15th Street and Park Avenue on Tuesday, July 16.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, tips led them to 39-year-old Terry Jackson, who is a convicted felon with a history of selling drugs in Wisconsin and Illinois. Jackson was out on bond for a battery/disorderly conduct domestic abuse from a case in March 2019.

Officials found the following in the home:

39.2 grams of cocaine

1.3 grams of THC

digital scale

cutting agent

two cell phones

two quest cards, one with cocaine residue on it

Jackson was transported to the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver 15-40 grams

Possession of THC

Keeper of a drug place

Repeat drug offender

Bail jumping