Officials: Convicted felon charged with selling cocaine in Racine County

Terry Jackson

RACINE COUNTY — A 39-year-old Racine County man is facing several charges for allegedly selling cocaine.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Metro Drug Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant near 15th Street and Park Avenue on Tuesday, July 16.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, tips led them to 39-year-old Terry Jackson, who is a convicted felon with a history of selling drugs in Wisconsin and Illinois. Jackson was out on bond for a battery/disorderly conduct domestic abuse from a case in March 2019.

Officials found the following in the home:

  • 39.2 grams of cocaine
  • 1.3 grams of THC
  • digital scale
  • cutting agent
  • two cell phones
  • two quest cards, one with cocaine residue on it

Jackson was transported to the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver 15-40 grams
  • Possession of THC
  •  Keeper of a drug place
  • Repeat drug offender
  • Bail jumping
