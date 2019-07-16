Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday evening, July 15 and Tuesday morning, July 16. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened near 27th and Atkinson around 4:15 p.m.

Police say a 47-year-old man suffered serious gunshot wounds. Shots were fired from a vehicle into a business striking the victim, who was believed not to be the target.

Police are continuing to investigate and search for suspects.

The second shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 36th and Silver Spring.

Police say the victim was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The circumstances behind this incident are unknown at this time.

The investigation is active and detectives are on the scene.