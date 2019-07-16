Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday evening, July 15 and Tuesday morning, July 16. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened near 27th and Atkinson around 4:15 p.m.

Police say a 47-year-old man suffered serious gunshot wounds. Shots were fired from a vehicle into a business striking the victim, who was believed not to be the target.

Shooting near 27th and Atkinson in Milwaukee

Police are continuing to investigate and search for suspects.

The second shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 36th and Silver Spring.

Police say the victim was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.  The circumstances behind this incident are unknown at this time.

Shooting near 36th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee

The investigation is active and detectives are on the scene.

