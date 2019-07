× Police: Officer hurt in crash near 26th and National in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An officer was hurt in a crash near 26th and National in Milwaukee Tuesday night, July 16.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

The extent of injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

