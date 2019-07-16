× Preparations for 2020 DNC in Milwaukee ‘pacing ahead,’ surpassing expectations

MILWAUKEE — It’s full steam ahead, as organizers in Milwaukee prepare to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, July 13-16. With the convention less than a year away, officials with the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee said Tuesday, July 16 they’d hit all benchmarks so far, and when it comes to raising money, they are even a bit ahead.

“It’s exciting to finally see it all come together,” said Alex Lasry, host committee finance chairman.

Lasry said other convention preps are not too far behind.

“We’ve also been able to raise some money for the convention,” said Lasry.

With the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee hard at work reaching out to donors, Lasry said the response so far has surpassed expectations.

“So far, right on track, and I think even pacing ahead of the goals that we had,” said Lasry.

Even more exciting for Lasry — some of the money is being raised right in his backyard.

“We’re seeing, locally, the business community and the activist community really excited, and supporting us in ways we couldn’t have expected before,” said Lasry.

Lasry attributed the support to the host committee’s mission of making the 2020 convention “Made in Milwaukee” — using local vendors, products, and people at all of the 2,500 events that will take place throughout the city.

“Make sure this is a convention unlike any convention before,” Lasry said. “Until then, it’s full steam ahead.”

The convention is expected to have a $200 million economic impact on the region. The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee wants that to be the starting point. The goal is to get people to come back to the city again after the convention ends.