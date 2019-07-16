LIVE: Authorities talk about law enforcement operation to reduce violent crime, drug trafficking

Recognize them? Police seek 4 women accused of stealing from Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls

Posted 3:03 pm, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:04PM, July 16, 2019

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Tuesday, July 16 asked for help identifying and apprehending four women accused of stealing from Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls.

The theft happened Friday, July 12 around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the four women entered the store, selected merchandise, and placed it in a shopping cart. They then returned to the front of the store with the cart, avoiding the registers, and exited the building — pushing the cart to the vehicle they arrived in — a silver/gray Ford.

Anyone with information that could help police in this case was encouraged to please give them a call — or contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, or online HERE.

